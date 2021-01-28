Press Releases of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: Emirates

Emirates Skywards offers members more flexibility and assurance until 2022

The loyalty programme offers its members an extension on all tier status reviews

The award-winning loyalty programme is one of the first in the world, and first in the region, to offer its members an extension on all tier status reviews scheduled for 2021 by an additional 12 months.



Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has rolled out new measures to offer its members more support, flexibility, and choice – allowing members to retain elite tier status until 2022. The loyalty programme is one of the first in the world, and first in the region, to offer its members a generous extension on all tier status reviews scheduled for 2021, by an additional 12 months.



With travel restrictions still in place due to COVID-19, Emirates Skywards continues to pioneer new ways to offer its members greater reassurance during this time.



Extending tier status



Emirates Skywards Silver and Gold members with a tier review date prior to 31 December 2021, will have their current tier status extended by an additional 12 months.



Emirates Skywards Platinum members with a tier review date prior to 31 December 2021, will also have their current tier status extended by 12 months, in addition to the Gold status of any nominee.



As an example, if a member has a current tier review date on 31 March 2021, their new tier review date will be extended to 31 March 2022.



Extending miles validity



The loyalty programme has also further extended the validity of any Skywards Miles due to expire since April 2020 until 30 June 2021. Skywards Miles can be redeemed up to 11 months in advance for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on Emirates, flight upgrades, and many more privileges.



Members can fly Emirates with full confidence as the airline has revised its booking policies to offer customers generous re-booking terms and options. Customers who purchase a ticket for travel on or before 30 June 2021, can change their travel dates or extend the ticket validity for 2 years.



Offering members more ways to retain tier status



Emirates Skywards will also be rolling out more initiatives throughout the year to help members retain tier status, or fast-track to a higher tier status. Members can look forward to a year of delightful surprises including bonus tier miles, complimentary tier upgrades, paid tier opportunities, and many more exclusive offers.*



Emirates Skywards has more than 27 million members worldwide. The loyalty programme offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges. Members can earn Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be spent on flight tickets on partner airlines, hotel stays, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, and money-can't-buy experiences.



For more information, visit emirates.com.



*Terms and conditions apply



Read more

Emirates Public Relations

pr@emirates.com