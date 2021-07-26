Elvis Manu strikes for Ludogorets in season opener in Bulgaria

Sports News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu scored on the opening day of the Bulgarian top-flight season as Ludogorets made a winning start.



Manu scored the first goal in his side's impressive win over Lokomotiv Plovdiv.



The Netherlands-born scored at the end of the first half after compatriot Benerard Tekpetey sent him the ball.



The home side staged a fightback in the second half and levelled matters in the 67th minute.



It wasn't long for Ludogorets to regain their lead through Kiril Despodov before Tekpetey sealed in stoppage time.



Manu was disappointing last season as he found the net only four times in as many games.



But, with the wonderful start this season, he will be motivated to achieve great things.