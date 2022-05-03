Elvis Manu reflects on time at Bulgarian side Ludogorets

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu has reflected on his time at Bulgarian giants Ludogorets, where he spent two years.



Manu signed as a free agent with Ludogorets in 2020 and helped them win the First Professional Football League last season.



He left the club in February to join Polish side Wisla Krakow until the end of the season, with a one-year extension option.



“Ludogorets and I played in the Europa League. It was good weather. The city may not be top, but I liked everything else. And the training base is something extraordinary. I was quite shocked to see it.



"They are the European leaders in this field! however, we found out about a new contract and that's how I ended up in Krakow,” Manu told Sport.tvp.pl.



Manu also revealed which are the most impressive matches in which he played.



"In the Netherlands, Feyenoord's matches with Ajax are the hottest. In Ludogorets these were the matches with CSKA. We played the big derbies in Turkey, but I am looking forward to those in Krakow. The Polish fans are completely crazy," added Manu.



Manu has two goals in seven games since joining Wisla Krakow.



Last season, he hit double figures for Ludogorets as he scored 10 goals and assisted on five others.