Elvis Afriyie Ankrah makes interesting allegations about 2014 World Cup, reveals 'five musketeers' players

Sports News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has made some interesting revelations and allegations about the 2014 World Cup debacle.



In an interview with Sompa FM, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah detailed the various events that culminated in the international disgrace the country suffered in Brazil.



Afriyie Ankrah said that at the heart of the issue was distrust between players of the Black Stars and government officials.



Afriyie Ankrah stated that the players were insistence on their $100,000 while the cabinet had divided to give them $82,000.



The difference in figures led to tensions and distrust for the officials which led to chaos in Brazil.



“We began the negotiations in Montenegro. I told the government that we needed a team to speak to the players for understanding to prevail. Hon Adu Asare and Dr Mustapha were sent to speak to the players for three days. The players insisted on getting their $100,000.



"We then moved to Holland and I met them after one day. I called them the five musketeers, Sulley, Asamoah Gyan, Michael Essien, and Dede. They were five. They said that following consultations with the junior players, they’ve decided to take $100,000. I told them it’s a cabinet decision so they should focus on the game and that if we qualify, I’d get them more than they were asking. They said no and we went to the US.



“In the US, they summoned. Before the first game, they threatened to boycott the first game if they don’t get the $100,000. Amissah Arthur was there and we agreed to pay the $100,000. Unibank had an agreement with the players to pay the money through their accounts but they rejected it.



“They said we had lied to them so they don’t trust us. They wanted the money by cash. I was thorned between sending money or calling their bluff so I called national security. What people don’t know is that the money wasn’t smuggled. FIFA and Brazilian officials were aware”, he said.



Ghana exited the 2014 World with one point and a bag of disgrace after the government flew money to Brazil to give to the players.



Players of the Black Stars were captured kissing monies on television a day before the game against Portugal.



The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Portugal as they exited the tournament.



KPE