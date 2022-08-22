Elvis Afriyie Ankrah apologises to brother, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah over 2014 World Cup attacks

Sports News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Former Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has claimed that some family members of his became 'collateral damages' of a smear campaign against him during the 2014 World Cup.



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah says some relatives of his became targets of vile attacks as some persons plotted to ruin his image.



He mentioned his wife, mother, and brother, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah as three persons who became victims of a planned media attack.



The former sports minister dismissed allegations Yaw Ampofo Ankrah enjoyed huge financial benefits during the tournament in Brazil.



He corrected the impression that the ace broadcaster enjoyed benefits from his reign as Sports Minister, clarifying that ‘Yaw did not benefit at all when I was a Sports Minister’.



“I owe my brother Yaw Ampofo Ankrah a big apology. Yaw didn’t benefit at all when I was a sports minister. If he benefitted, you all would have seen it. He covered the tournament for Supersport and they catered for all his expenses. I never gave him any money. He’s professional and was sponsored by Supersport. He even got an offer from Supersport but he turned it down because he wanted to focus on his beach soccer,” he said.



Elvis Afriyie also on Sompa FM gave detailed information about some incidents that happened at the World Cup in Brazil.



“We began the negotiations in Montenegro. I told the government that we needed a team to speak to the players for understanding to prevail. Hon Adu Asare and Dr Mustapha were sent to speak to the players for three days. The players insisted on getting their $100,000.



"We then moved to Holland and I met them after one day. I called them the five musketeers, Sulley, Asamoah Gyan, Michael Essien, and Dede. They were five. They said that following consultations with the junior players, they’ve decided to take $100,000. I told them it’s a cabinet decision so they should focus on the game and that if we qualify, I’d get them more than they were asking. They said no and we went to the US.







“In the US, they summoned. Before the first game, they threatened to boycott the first game if they don’t get the $100,000. Amissah Arthur was there and we agreed to pay the $100,000. Unibank had an agreement with the players to pay the money through their accounts but they rejected it.



“They said we had lied to them so they don’t trust us. They wanted the money by cash. I was thorned between sending money or calling their bluff so I called national security. What people don’t know is that the money wasn’t smuggled. FIFA and Brazilian officials were aware”, he said.



Ghana exited the 2014 World with one point and a bag of disgrace after the government flew money to Brazil to give to the players.



Players of the Black Stars were captured kissing monies on television a day before the game against Portugal.



The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Portugal as they exited the tournament.



