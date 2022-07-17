Elshaddai Acheampong signs for Cypriot side Apollon FC

Sports News of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana international Elshaddai Acheampong has signed for Cypriot side Apollon FC on a three-year deal.



This was after a successful spell with Indian side Goulam Kerala FC where her 20 goals in 11 matches helped them to win the league.



She was crowned as the league's top scorer in the 2021/2022 Indian Women's Premier League.



Acheampong is expected to feature for Apollon Limassol in the 2022/23 UEFA Women’s Champions League.



She will also play for Ghana at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup later this year.