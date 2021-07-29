Elmina Sharks striker Benjamin Boateng arrives in Egypt to complete Al Ittihad move

Sports News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Elmina Sharks striker Benjamin Bernard Boateng has arrived in Egypt to complete his move to Al Ittihad Alexandria SC.



The 20-year-old left Ghana on Wednesday night and touched in the North African country on Thursday.



Boateng is expected to undergo his medical before signing a deal with the club.



The highly-rated striker was linked with a move to Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak but he has decided to join the Egyptian side



He was one of the key players at Elmina Sharks, helping them escape relegation by Asante Kotoko on the final day on the Ghana Premier League.



Boateng made 14 appearances and scored seven goals in the 2020/21 campaign and also won four man of the match awards.