Sports News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Elmina Sharks skipper Ishmael Hammond picks MOTM award in draw against Accra Lions

Ishmael Hammond Ishmael Hammond

Elmina Sharks FC captain Ishmael Hammond was named man of the match in their opening game of the Ghana Premier League on Friday night.

Sharks held newly-promoted Accra Lions FC to a 1-1 stalemate at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hammond put in an outstanding performance to ensure his side pick a point from the match.

Michelle Sarpong opened the scoring of the match in the 64th minute after benefitting from a defensive mishap.

The hosts drew level with seven minutes from full-time when talisman Rauf Salifu pounced on a goalkeeping blunder to score Lions' first-ever top-flight goal.

