Elmina Sharks skipper Ishmael Hammond picks MOTM award in draw against Accra Lions

Sports News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Elmina Sharks FC captain Ishmael Hammond was named man of the match in their opening game of the Ghana Premier League on Friday night.



Sharks held newly-promoted Accra Lions FC to a 1-1 stalemate at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Hammond put in an outstanding performance to ensure his side pick a point from the match.



Michelle Sarpong opened the scoring of the match in the 64th minute after benefitting from a defensive mishap.



The hosts drew level with seven minutes from full-time when talisman Rauf Salifu pounced on a goalkeeping blunder to score Lions' first-ever top-flight goal.