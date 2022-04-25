Elmina Sharks rescues a draw against RTU in relegation six pointer

Sports News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

It was dubbed the relegation six pointer between Elmina Sharks and Real Tamale United(RTU) at the Nduom Sports Complex on Sunday.



There was very little to separate both sides as the spoils were shared with a point not enough to help each team's situation.



Before the match there was talk of RTU struggling to raise funds for the trip but their performance was not that of a side starving.



Long term absentee David Abagna returned for RTU after been sidelined since January during the 2021 AFCON.



The away side took an early lead in the 5th minute through Victor Oduro for his second of the season.



Elmina Sharks reacted and pegged back RTU with the equalizer in the 14th minute through Isaac Donkor to make it 1-1.



Both sides were unable to add to the goals as the match ended in a 1-1 stalemate as RTU ended their 8 game losing streak away from home.



The draw has also seen RTU go above the drop zone with one point.