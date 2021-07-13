Elmina Sharks' James Bissue scores goal from center circle against Legon Cities

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Elmina Sharks midfielder James Bissue scored a Puskas award contender this weekend in their match day 33 game against Legon Cities at the Nduom Stadium.



The Elmina-based side currently battling relegation needed nothing but three points as they travel to Obuasi to face Asante Kotoko in their last game.



Bernard Benjamin Boateng had given Elmina Sharks the lead in the 79th minute of the game before a late strike in time added on from James Bissue sealed the victory.



Just as he received the ball in his own half he saw the Legon Cities golakeeper out of his line and lobbed the ball over him from more than 70 yards to make sure of the results.



Watch Video Below







