Elite Ladies Club donates to CHPS

Elite Ladies Club making the presentation

Elite Ladies Club, an American-based non-profit organization with members in Ghana on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, donated plastic chairs, variety of cleaning supplies and PPEs to the Wudome Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) in the Volta Region.



The gesture is to boost CHPS efforts in mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic. The facility was presented with face shields, surgical masks, infrared thermometers, examination gloves, hand sanitizers, anti-bacteria liquid soaps, disinfectants, Veronica buckets, mops, brooms, dust bins, paper towels and other sanitary supplies.



The donations were received by Togbe Kehnabu II, Chief of Avufome (Representing Togbe Keh Agbezorli), Hon. Elupeju Wellonton (Assembly member for Wudome), Prosper Gah (Sub District supervisor).



The Elite Ladies representatives Jemima Mawusi, Fortune Wahidzah and Susan Mawusi presented the donations.



Last year, Elite Ladies Club made similar donations to Nwamasi Community Clinic in Ashanti Region, Gomoa Aboso CHPS in Central Region and Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra.



The organization has also been involved in many charitable events in the United States including feeding the homeless, donations to the needy, caregiving services at nursing homes and many others.

