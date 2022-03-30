You are here: HomeSports2022 03 30Article 1502645

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Elisha Owusu makes Ghana debut against Nigeria

Ghanaian midfielder Elisha Owusu finally made his debut for the Black  Stars in the second leg clash against Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The KAA Gent midfielder was introduced in the second half as replacement for Iddrisu Baba who had a suspected concussion in the first half on the stroke of half time after a clash of heads.

Owusu who was born in France to Ghanaian parents was a calm presence in the midfield as he played alongside Thomas Partey in a double pivot.

With his introduction Ghana was able to retain  possession to some extent in the second half.

The 24 year old defensive midfielder had his footballing education at the famed Lyon Academy before going on loan at Sochaux before moving to Belgium to play for  Gent

He has been involved in 17 matches  for his  Belgium side this season in the Jupiler Pro League.

Owusu was eligible to play for France but has  now committed his International future to Ghana.

