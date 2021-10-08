You are here: HomeSports2021 10 08Article 1375168

Sports News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Eleven Wonders unveil third and fourth signings for the new season

Eleven Wonders have announced their third and fourth signings for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

The Techiman-based side have added Yaw Acheampong and Michael Yeboah to their roster for the 2021/22 season.

Acheampong joins on a free transfer after leaving Karela United and has signed a three-year contract.

Yeboah, formerly of Medeama, penned a two-year deal.

Eleven Wonders start their 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign at home against AshantiGold on the opening weekend.

The Techiman-based side will also face Berekum Chelsea, Medeama, Asante Kotoko, and Elmina Sharks in their opening five matches.