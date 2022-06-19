Eleven Wonders relegated despite victory against Aduana Stars

Sports News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Eleven Wonders will be participating in the Division One League next season after suffering relegation from the Ghana Premier League.



Their relegation was confirmed on Sunday despite beating Aduana Stars on home turf on the final day of the domestic top-flight.



The Techiman-based club ended the 2021/222 domestic top-flight season with a 2-1 win over Aduana Stars but it wasn’t enough to rescue the club from relegation.



The home team shot into the lead in the 18th minute through Michael Yeboah and had to go to recces with a one-goal advantage.



After the break, Wonders who were keen on surviving relegation added the second of the game in the 62nd minute to make it 2-0.



Aduana Stars who have been poor in their last three matches in the league fought to score a consolation goal in the 79th minute to make it 2-1 at the end of the game.



Wonders placed 16th with 40 points in the just-ended season.