Eleven Wonders midfielder Frank Amankwah close to Medeama move

Sports News of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Techiman Eleven Wonders midfielder, Frank Amankwah is reported to be close to joining Medeama.



The move when completed will see the midfielder team up with coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu who signed for Medeama not long ago.



It is said that Osei-Fosu recommended that Medeama buys Amankwah and negotiations between the Tarkwa club and Wonders are at an advanced stage.



Amankwah joined Wonders from fellow top-flight side Karela United prior to the start of the league season and really established himself as one of the key players for the Techiman-based club.



He played an excellent role in Wonders escaping relegation in the recently concluded season.