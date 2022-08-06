You are here: HomeSports2022 08 06Article 1597358

Sports News of Saturday, 6 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Eleven Wonders forward Moro Sumaila joins Rwandan club Etincelles FC

Eleven Wonders forward Moro Sumaila will feature for Rwandan top-flight side Etincelles FC in the upcoming season after completing a move to the club.

Moro Sumaila joins the Gisenyi-based club until the end of the 2022/23 Rwandan league campaign.

He is expected to play a huge role for the club in the upcoming season.

The enterprising striker had a decent campaign despite Eleven Wonders relegation to the Division One League.

The Techiman-based club suffered relegation at the end of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

They are expected to compete in the 2022/23 Division One League.

