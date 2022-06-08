Eleven Wonders comes from behind to beat Hearts of Oak 2-1

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Techiman Eleven Wonders on Wednesday afternoon put up a resilient performance that saw the team coming from behind to defeat Hearts of Oak 2-1 in the outstanding matchday 30 encounter of the Ghana Premier League season.



The game commenced with both teams putting up a good fight in a bid to open the scoring.



After 11 minutes, the visitors took the lead when striker Kwadwo Obeng Jnr scored with a fine strike.



Despite taking the lead, Hearts of Oak could not take control of the contest.



The home team crawled into the game gradually and right before halftime, the team scored through Tetteh Nortey to force the first half to end in a 1-1 stalemate.



The second half saw both Techiman Eleven Wonders and Hearts of Oak playing some good football.



On the back of several missed chances, the hosts scored in injury time to cruise to a deserved 2-1 win against the defending champions.



Courtesy of today’s win, Eleven Wonders have climbed out of the relegation zone of the Ghana Premier League standings.



For Hearts of Oak, the ambition to finish in the top four of the league log has become more difficult ahead of the final two matches of the campaign.