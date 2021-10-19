Eleven Wise, Sekondi Hasaacas clash in Gyandu park on December 26

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: GNA

Two of Ghana's biggest traditional clubs, Sekondi Eleven Wise and Sekondi Hasaacas will lock horns in the maiden edition of the annual Gyandu Derby.



The match scheduled for Boxing Day on December 26, would see the two sides from the Western Region battle it out for the coveted trophy and the bragging rights of which team is truly the Western Regional giant.



Organized by the WRCC Investment Centre the match is part of the Sekondi-Takoradi Christmas City Project which line-ups a series of fascinating events to spark the Christmas festivities.



Sekondi Hasaacas who are currently in Division One League might look favourite against an Eleven Wise team who are in the third tier of Ghana's football.