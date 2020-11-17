Press Releases of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: Electromart Ghana

Electromart wins 'Retail Outlet for the Year'

Electromart Ghana has been adjudged the Retail Outlet of the Year 2019

43 corporate institutions and brands were awarded at the 31st National Marketing Performance Awards ceremony held at Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra over the weekend.



Amongst the award recipients was Electromart, adjudged the Retail Outlet of the Year 2019 for following through with their vision of being Ghana’s leading electronics multi-brand store with world-class service centers.



Electromart Ghana, a 3x Multiple CIMG Award Recipient for the years 2015, 2016, and 2017 has always been at the forefront for offering shoppers and consumers the best product and service quality.



Being positioned as the most consistent market leader since its inception, Somotex aims to reiterate its commitment towards the Ghanaian consumer under the umbrella of Superior Customer Care with well-groomed frontline staff and service technicians.



This year’s awards were under the theme: “Marketing in a Disruptive Era” and honored individuals and corporate bodies who excelled in their various capacities as marketing oriented driven and marketers providing consumer-centric solutions across the various business spheres.



The Chartered Institute of Marketing Presidents Special Award was awarded to the Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II, Asantehene, and Gexim Bank’s Tuesday Market.



Electromart smart shopping solution www.electromart.com.gh and Electromart Ghana Mobile app offer shoppers and customers ease and convenience of shopping. Shoppers for the 1st time have the opportunity to appreciate product features and functionality on their smartphones and devices before making a purchasing decision.



Shoppers have 24/7 access to the shop, review products, review services, log complaints, make inquiries and make payments via MoMo, Bank transfers, and Cash on delivery. The Electromart Ghana Mobile App is on Play Store and App Store and offers amazing features such as Live chat, Product Review, Product Share, Compare Options, and many more to make shopping easy and fun.



The introduction of smart shopping constitutes reinforcing their after-sales service support to include Total Mobile Facility Support Services, offering customers top of the class after-sales service in their homes, offices, and at their doorstep.



The Mobile Facility Support Service team is made up of highly skilled professionals with technical know-how to address all technical related issues and challenges encountered by any customer or user.



Their vision is to delight shoppers, customers, and anyone that comes in contact with Electromart and any of its products and brands.



Speaking on the award, Mr. Gaurav Banga, Head of Electronics- Somotex Ghana Limited said; “We manufacture and assemble products that fit the needs of Ghanaian consumers and this award is another feat to reiterate our commitment of providing the market with leading brands and innovation based on customer’s insights.”



To reward shoppers and customers, Electromart Ghana has launched its Super BINGIE! Black Friday Deals and Offers with amazing discounts of up to 33% on all LG Products, Free Gifts on all Panasonic Products, and Super Bingie Gifts for all Bruhm Electronic Products. For every TV, Home Theatre, Air-condition, Refrigerator, Freezer, Gas Cooker, Washing Machine, Microwave Oven, and Small Appliance purchased, shoppers, are entitled to a Gift.



Shoppers are encouraged to download the Electromart Ghana Mobile App on Play Store and App Store to enjoy the best electronics shopping for all LG, Panasonic, Samsung, Bruhm, Philips, Beko, Kaiser Electronic brands and 24hr after-sales service support.



The team dedicated the award to shoppers, customers and loyalists of Electromart and Somotex Ghana Limited.

