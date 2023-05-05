El Wak Wings’ debut in African Volleyball Championships under threat due to lack of funds

Volleyball of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: Princeton Kwabena Wiredu, Contributor

El Wak Wings volleyball club’s debut in this year’s Inter-Club African

Volleyball Championship is under threat due to lack of funds to secure

accommodation in Tunisia.



The team has qualified for both the men and women categories but will be

forced to present only the men due to limited funds.



“We just want a little that can send the guys maybe next year, when the women qualify if again, we can also look them if there's money the two of them can go.” -Divine Edem Dotse, El Wak Wings team manager told Asaasesports.



The competition starts from May 10 to 22 May, 2023. The team’s trip

to Tunis is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, 2023.



Although management has “secured their visa fee, which is over $500 and a

participation fee of $1,000 the accommodation and flight ticketing fee is

the problem that we are facing now.”



There is no sponsorship from any place, though we have written to other

corporate bodies for them to support us but we haven't had anything from

them.”



“We are pleading with the Ministry of Sports, the National Sports

Authority to support so that we send the gentlemen to the tournament-,

both men and women have qualified but we cannot put our pressure on

the government so much”, he added.



The tournament will feature 26 top clubs from across the continent, including defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt, Zamalek, and Al Ahly Tripoli of Libya and teams from Tunisia, Kenya, Cote D’Ivoire, and Uganda.