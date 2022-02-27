El Wak Stadium is our new home grounds - Legon Cities Maxwell Konadu confirms

Sports News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Maxwell Konadu, the head coach of Legon Cities has confirmed that the club have adopted the El Sports Stadium as their new home grounds.



His comment comes following their 1-1 draw against Hearts of Oak in the matchday 18 games on Saturday afternoon.



The Royals staged their home matches at the Accra Sports Stadium last season.



However, following the return of the second round of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign, Cities have been playing their home games at the El Stadium that has been left to deteriorate.



Speaking after the game, the former Asante Kotoko trainer confirmed that the new home turf for the club is the El Wak Stadium.



"El- Wak is our home and we are going nowhere,” the former Black Stars trainer said.



Isaac Mensah broke the deadlock with an assist from Sulley Muntari for the Phobians.



However, Osman Amadu scored two minutes into four minutes additional time period to snatch a point for the home team.



The draw leave Legon Cities at the 11th position with 22 points while Hearts of Oak occupy the 6th place with 26 points.



Legon Cities will be hosted by RTU while Hearts of Oak entertain WAFA all in the matchday 19 games.



