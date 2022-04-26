El Gaish technical director laments over Ghana forward John Antwi’s injury

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

El Giash technical director, Tariq Al-Ashry is sweating over John Antwi’s fitness at the club.



The former Pyramids attacker has missed the sides last three games in the Egyptian Premier League due to injury.



The 29-year-old is suffering from a hamstring injury he sustained weeks ago.



El-Gaish are currently placed 10th on the league table with 18 points and the technical director is hoping the Ghanaian forward will recover in time to help the club.



"I quickly requested the preparation of Ghanaian striker John Antwi, and I desperately need his services and efforts, and despite the player's injury, we do not stop talking to him to prepare mentally.", Tariq said in an interview.



"Antwi will be ready to participate within a week after he was subjected to a hamstring strain in the last period, and it is one of the elements that I bet on his brilliance in the team's upcoming confrontations."



"I have great experience in the Egyptian league, and I need some of the technical and tactical roles that he plays in the 9th position by building attacks and playing the role of the station.", he added.



John Antwi has made five appearances for El Gaish since joining the team from Pyramids.