Eintracht Frankfurt present Europa League trophy to Tony Yeboah

2022 UEFA Europa League winners, Eintracht Frankfurt have presented their trophy to Anthony Yeboah and other legends of the club after their victory on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.



Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Scottish club Rangers 5-4 on penalties to win the Europa League thus ending their 42-year wait for an European trophy.



Anthony Yeboah and other legends of Frankfurt were at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Sevilla in Spain to witness their club's victory in European football and they were given the honour to hold the trophy.



Anthony Yeboah was a cult hero in Germany for Frankfurt from 1990-1995 after scoring 68 goals for the German club in 123 appearances.



He also won the top scorer's award on two occasions (1992/93 and 1993/94) before leaving to join Leeds United in the English Premier League.



