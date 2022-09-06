Eight in-form players snubbed by Otto Addo in Black Stars squad for Brazil, Nicaragua friendlies

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Black Star head coach, Otto Addo, has officially announced his squad for the first international break of the season in September.



Some players who have had a strong start to the new season, surprisingly could not make the cut for the friendlies lined up during the September break.



Ghana will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, before engaging Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



Here are the eight in-form players who missed out on the squad



Joseph Paintsil



Joseph Paintsil is off to a good start for Genk in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League. The winger has been involved in three goals in seven games- 3 goals and 2 assists.



According to transfermarket, Paintsil has played a total of 546 minutes out of a possible 630.



Jeffrey Schlupp



Jeffrey Schlupp is one of the first names on the Crystal Palace team sheet. He has played in all six league games for the English Premier League side.



He has played a total of 551 minutes in seven games in all competitions, averaging a rating of 6.77 according to FotMob.



Patric Pfeiffer



The new Black Stars defender has been excellent for Bundesliga two side, Darmstadt. Pfeiffer has played a total of 403 minutes in six games, scoring one goal.



Nonetheless, he missed out on the squad failing to earn a debut call-up.



Joel Fameye



Joel Fameye is off to a good start at his new club Ruben Kazan's. The striker has 5 goals in 7 games in Russia's top flight.



He is not one of the squad's most talked about members. Despite his form, he missed out on the squad.



Salis Abdul Samed



Salis Adul Samed has settled in nicely at Lens in the French Ligue 1. So far, he has appeared in all six games. On Wednesday, August 1, 2022, he scored his first goal for the club in a 5-2 win over Lorient.



He has played a total of 540 minutes this season.



Braydon Manu



Braydon Manu is in the form of his life in the Bundesliga 2. The Darmstadt winger has been involved in 4 goals in 8 games in all competitions.



However, his numbers were not enough for him to make the cur for the September friendlies.



Majeed Ashimeru



Anderlecht midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru has been in decent form so far this season. In four games in all competitions, he has been involved in two goals, scoring one and assisting one.



Benard Tekpetey



Ludogorate Razgrad striker, Benard Tekpetey is firing for the UEFA Europa League side.



He has scored 6 goals and provided 3 assists in all competitions the Bulgarian side, playing a total of 896 minutes.



The former Schalke striker, however, could not make the list.



