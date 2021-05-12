Eid al-Fitr 2021: Public holidays, what to watch out dis Sallah across Nigeria

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Dis year's Eid El Fitr end celebration wey many pipo dey call Sallah go bring an end to 30 days of Ramadan fasting on Thursday, May 13.



Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III announce say as dem no see new moon for new month of Shawwal on Tuesday wey mean say Wednesday na di last day of Ramadan so Sallah, go be on Thursday.



Just like last year wey COVID-19 no allow muslims fully enjoy di event as goments ban som sallah traditions, see wetin don change dis time around.



Horse riding tradition- for many states across northern Nigeria, na sallah tradition for chiefs and well wishers to ride horse go greet di Emir.



For some states like Kano, di Emir go ride im own horse visit some important places for di states as part of di tradition. E no happun last year because of covid 19.



Dis year, so far, Niger state goment don already come out to say dem go still suspend dis tradition due to wetin dey happun for di state while for states like Katsina and Kano say dem go highly monitor di events and limit number wey go participate.



For di remaining states di tradition go go ahead as usual unlike last year



No Eid prayer ban- Last year for Kaduna state wey dey northern Nigeria, di goment no allow muslims comot for di morning Eid prayer because of Covid 19.



Di state govnor Nasir El- Rufai say e carry out di action in order to save im state from more infections.



Dis year di state don give go ahead for di Eid prayers to hold wey mean say many muslim families go comot with dia families to go pray early in di morning.



All public places open- One of di major challenges as muslims dey celebrate last year be say most of di public places wey dem suppose go enjoy di day bin dey closed.



Dis year na just di opposite as public places like parks, cinemas and zoos dey open for pipo to enjoy.



For many states across northern Nigeria some of dis places don begin advertise dia facility on media so dat pipo go come use am celebrate di day.



