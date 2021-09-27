Egyptian side Pyramids to offload John Antwi

Sports News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Egyptian side Pyramids FC are seeking to offload Ghanaian striker John Antwi to fund the arrival of a new attacker.



Antwi was disappointing last season and the club have decided to replace him.



The club's management wants to either sell or loan him as they negotiate the arrival of attacking midfielder Walid El Karti.



Earlier reports indicated that new coach Ehab Galal was trying to convince the club to allow Antwi to stay for next season.



But it appears their mind is made up. Antwi is also thinking about leaving because he wants a fresh challenge.



With 77 goals in the Egyptian Premier League, Antwi sits top on the list of all-time foreign top goalscorers, but he failed to score a single goal in 16 league games.



Antwi was bought back the club in 2019 for $1.5 million.