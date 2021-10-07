Egyptian side Eastern Company signs ex-Hearts of Oak midfielder Benjamin Afutu

Sports News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Newly-promoted Egyptian Premier League (EPL) side, Eastern Company SC, have completed the signing of former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Benjamin Afutu Kotey, according to Ghanasportspage.



Afutu joins the club on a three-year deal after successful negotiations.



The 24-year-old held his first training session with the Eastern Company on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.



He has been without a club since parting ways with Accra Hearts of Oak following the expiration of his contract.



Hearts tried several times to extend the contract of Afutu but to no avail due to a disagreement over a clause.



Afutu was one of the standout players for the Phobians, who won the domestic double last season, thus the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup titles.



The midfielder made 29 appearances across all competitions, scoring five goals for the Accra-based side.