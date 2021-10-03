Egyptian club Pharco FC show interest in Ghanaian midfielder Nana Ampomah

Sports News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Newly promoted Egyptian Premier League club Pharco FC have shown interest in signing midfielder Nana Ampomah.



The Ghanaian is finding life difficult at Dutch club Royal Antwerp and is desperate to leave.



Antwerp who signed him on loan for two seasons last year from German side Fortuna Dusseldorf have made it clear that the midfielder doesn’t fit in their plans.



This season, Ampomah hasn't made a single appearance and currently trains with the Antwerp B team.



With the European transfer closed, Ampomah’s options are few. Pharco said to be the only club in contact with the player over a transfer.



Ampomah wants to be back on the field and is hoping that he secures a move soon.



He is expected to return to Dusseldorf at the end of the current campaign with his contract due to expire in 2023.