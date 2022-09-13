Egyptian club Al Masry close to signing Asante Kotoko striker Franck Mbella Etouga

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Egyptian Premier League side, Al Masry are reportedly in advanced talks with Asante Kotoko to sigh top striker Franck Mbella Etouga.



The talented forward signed for the Ghana Premier League giants before the start of the 2021/22 Ghanaian football season.



The Cameroonian throughout the league season excelled and helped Asante Kotoko to emerge as Champions of the Ghana Premier League at the end of the season.



Due to his explosive displays in Ghana, the youngster attracted a lot of interests from clubs abroad. Italian Serie A side Udinese is one of the clubs that showed interest in the signature of the striker at the end of the season.



Unfortunately, a deal could not be reached with Asante Kotoko.



With the interest of the Italian club dying out, latest report indicates that Egyptian club Al Masry is leading the race to sign Franck Mbella Etouga.



Sources say an agreement has been reached with the Ghanaian for the signing of the Cameroonian attacker.



Last reason, the in-demand striker scored 21 goals in the Ghana Premier League and missed out on the golden boot by just one goal.