Egyptian Premier League will not go on break during 2022 World Cup - Amer Hussein

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Amer Hussein, a board member of the Egyptian Football Association (EFA), has stated that the country's Premier League will not go on break during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held between November 20 and December 18.



Hussein claimed in an interview with Egyptian TV channel Al Hayat that the new season would begin this month.



“The New season will start on 17 or 18 October and the competition will continue during the World Cup,” Hussein said.



“This will be for the sake of the clubs as we want to end the competition on time without any postponements and also to return with the transfer window back to normal dates,"



“I presented a proposal for the League schedule to the Premier League and the board is expected to take the final issue regarding the issue in it’s meeting in the coming hours,” he ended.