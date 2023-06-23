Egypt tour ahead of Afcon U-23 tournament enhanced team bonding - Frederick Acheampong

Sports News of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In preparation for the upcoming Afcon U-23 tournament, the Egyptian tour proved to be a pivotal experience for the Black Meteors, fostering a remarkable sense of team unity and mutual understanding, according to Frederick Acheampong, the chairman of the team's management.



Meteors chairman, Frederick Acheampong also revealed that the team was treated well by their host.



The Black Meteors of Ghana drew 1-1 with Egypt in their first friendly game and beat Zamalek 4-1 in the second friendly game.



"They have been with as they host us in Alexandria in Egypt and they crowned everything benevolence of the ambassador to Egypt they hosted us to a dinner," he told Happy FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"It was so fantastic it enhanced the team bonding among the players. They really enjoyed it you could feel that the players were with each togetherness and I think that it really helped us,"



"It made our stay in Egypt a wonderful one I am sure that it will give the players some moral booster coming into the competition."