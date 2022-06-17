Egypt FA sacks Ehab Galal after South Korea thrashing

Sports News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has ruthlessly sacked Ehab Galal from his post as head coach of the male senior national team.



The former Zamalek boss was appointed as head coach of the Pharaohs recently after Spaniard Carlos Quieroz was shown the exit door following his failure to guide the national team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Coach Ehab Galal has been sacked with sources reporting that officials of EFA are unhappy with recent results.



The 54-year-old had a positive start to the qualifiers for the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament when he led Egypt to beat Guinea 1-0 in Group D.



Shockingly, the Pharaohs were humbled by Ethiopia in the second group game which ended 2-0 for the minnows.



On Tuesday, there were more disappointments when Egypt suffered a 4-1 loss to South Korea in an international friendly match.



Unimpressed with the performance of coach Ehab Galal, EFA has today sacked the gaffer.



He was only appointed in April.



