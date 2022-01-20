Egypt 1-0 Sudan: Pharaohs seal place in AFCON 2021 knockout stage

Sports News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: goal.com

Egypt secured passage to the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations after beating Sudan 1-0 in Group D's last game at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Wednesday.



The Pharaohs needed a win to earn a ticket in the knockout phase and they got exactly that - courtesy of a goal by Mohamed Abdelmonem - as their southern neighbours exited the continental competition with just one point.



Egypt's ambition to get an opener was felt in the opening minute when Mostafa Mohamed spotted Mohamed Elneny close to the Sudan area, but the Arsenal man sent his effort over the bar.



Mohamed himself could not find the target in the fourth minute when he rose high - but headed wide - in busy penalty box to meet a free-kick delivered from the left-hand side.



As Egypt kept dominating in the first 15 minutes, they saw another chance fail to yield a goal when Ayman Ashraf's low drive was superbly stopped by Sudan's goalkeeper, Mohamed Mustafa.



Ashraf picked up a pass from outside the box, clinically went past Mohamed Alrashed but the goalkeeper read his intention well and dived in the right direction to stop the low drive.



Omar Kama had a big chance to put the Pharaohs ahead in the 25th minute after he was set through on goal by a clever pass by Mohamed Salah. Before the full-back could launch his shot, two Sudan defenders reacted quickly to block his shot for a corner.



Salah took the set-piece but the disciplined away defenders managed to clear the danger from their area.



Mustafa came to the rescue of Sudan once again in the 38th minute when he stopped Mohamed's powerful free header. But Egypt got the breakthrough from the resultant corner as Abdelmonem found the back of the net with a pinpoint header.



Mustafa was tested once more in the 41st minute with a close-range strike by Egypt's Abdalla Said, and the goalkeeper managed to parry the ball away as he conceded a corner.



Salah, who had been shut off for the most part of the first half by his markers, took the corner that the goalkeeper cleared as Egypt's dominance failed to produce another goal.



Egypt's first change was effected in the 56th minute when Ahmed Zizo came on for Said, and a few minutes after the change, Salah was denied again as his low drive was stopped by the Sudanese goalkeeper.



The Liverpool star - after beating three defenders - aimed at the bottom corner, but Mustafa stopped the shot before his defenders cleared the ball away.



The Premier League winner sparkled as the game went on and created three chances - between 68th and 70th minutes - for the record Afcon champions, who were now clearly dominating the Nile Derby.



The Falcons of Jediane had a great opportunity to bring the score to par in the 80th minute when they won a free-kick from the left-hand side of the pitch. Mohamed Abdelrahman took the setpiece and sent a low drive past the wall, which Mohamed El Shenawy had a little trouble stopping.



The Egyptian goalkeeper could not firmly clutch the ball as it slipped off his hands, but he blocked the resultant shot by Musa with his head as Sudan later failed to capitalise on the corner won.



