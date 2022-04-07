Eguavoen explains why he dropped Kelechi Iheanacho in Abuja

Sports News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Augustine Eguavoen, the former caretaker coach of the Super Eagles, has explained why he left Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho out of the starting eleven for the Super Eagles' 2022 World Cup playoff in Abuja.



In the first leg in Kumasi, Iheanacho failed to prevent Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey from dictating play.



According to Eguavoen, the Leicester City striker was expected to man-mark Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey, as well as play behind primary striker Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.



“Iheanacho you saw him a few days ago his performance against Manchester United, and people were saying Iheanacho stayed too long on that field,” Eguavoen said on SuperSport’s Monday Night Football.



“Iheanacho we gave him a specific role in Kumasi. In as much as he’s going to go up there and support Osimhen, he has a duty to perform by stopping Thomas Partey.



“He’s playing as a second striker because Partey dictates the game but he was sometimes late in reacting that’s why Partey had those luxuries.



“Since he didn’t do that, I spoke with him I told him he’ll start from the bench and at some point he’ll come in,” he concluded.