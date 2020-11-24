Press Releases of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Efo Kwame Dzakpasu is Corporate Communications and Marketing Professional of the Year 2020

Awardee Efo Kwame Dzakpasu

Efo Kwame Dzakpasu has been adjudged the winner of the Corporate Communications and Marketing Professional of the Year 2020 in the National Communications Awards.



The awards held on 14th November 2020 at the Africa Trade House in Accra, was organized by RAD Communications Group, and accredited by the National Communications Authority (NCA), was in recognition of Mr. Dzakpasu’s role as Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing at United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Ltd (UBA).



Mr. Dzakpasu has over fifteen years in the advertising, branding, media management, marketing, and communications sector.



Before joining UBA, he started his rich career as a graphic designer, rose through the ranks to become one of the outstanding creative directors in the industry with FCB Worldwide Advertising agency and EXP event and experiential agency.



After his MBA in Marketing, he served in various capacities at Media General Ltd; Group Head Marketing, Director, Marketing of TV3 where he chalked lots of success including repositioning TV3 from 4th position to 2nd with innovative programming and marketing intervention that included the discovery of DJ Switch.



Prior to that, he served as Deputy Director of Programming for MG Radio, Ag. Head of Station Onua FM, Director of Brands and Event for MG Radio where he led the birth of Connect FM in Takoradi.



Commenting on the award, Mr. Dzakpasu said: “I am grateful for this recognition; I'd like to congratulate the organizers for the good work. I am inspired to do more, indeed, hard work pays always”.



Instructively, the program powered by RAD Communications and partners seeks to celebrate and reward excellent communications and media companies, teams, and individuals across Ghana, as well as highlight the importance of communication as a tool for national development.

