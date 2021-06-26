Efia Odo: Ghana Police arrest actress den other #FixTheCountry campaigners

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Police for Ghana arrest actress and social campaigner, Efia Odo and over ten other protestors.



Dis be after dem court hearing today on high court ban wey police secure against de #FixTheCountry protesters.



#FreeEfiaOdo dey trend on number one for Twitter following de arrest.



De court after dem hear legal arguments from lawyers on both side adjourn de proceeding to deliver ruling around 1.30pm.



But while de arguments dey go on, some FixTheCountry campaigners pitch camp in front of de law court complex dey hold placards.



Supporters of de campaign already start dey push for police to free some 15 members police arrest.



Court throw out police injunction on demo



Despite de injunction Ghana police secure against #FixTheCountry protest, Accra High Court describe de application for injunction as "moot."



Justice Ruby Aryeetey, in her ruling explain say de application which dey seek to stop de May 9 protest already pass long time, sake of that, dem no fit injunct de protest.



She however point out to de #FixTheCountry convenors say dem for go through de necessary processes if dem plan to organize another demo.



