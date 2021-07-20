Edwin Gyimah close to joining PSL Chippa United

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Edwin Gyimah's South African voyage is not about ending anytime soon as the former Wa All Stars man is close to joining his former coach Gavin Hunt at Chippa United.



Hunt has expressed his interest in Ghanaian midfielder-cum-defender Edwin Gyimah, who is a free agent after parting ways with relegated Black Leopards.



Despite the 30-year-old still having one year left on his contract with Lidoda Duvha, the two parties decided to part ways by mutual consent.



Now, word is that Hunt is tracking the former Orlando Pirates star who he worked with at Wits with Gyimah enjoying a six-month stint with the Clever Boys.



The former Ghana international joined Leopards in October 2019 and went on to put in a shift of 53 appearances through his bumpy stay.



The 30-year-old has spent most of the last decade playing in South Africa having had spells with SuperSport United, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Orlando Pirates and BidVest Wits.