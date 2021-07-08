Edwin Gyasi joins Israeli giants Beitar Jerusalem

Sports News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana international winger Edwin Gyasi has joined Israeli giants Beitar Jerusalem after concluding negotiations with the club on Thursday morning, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.



The 30-year-old concluded the one-year after talks with officials of the club with an option for another season.



The player will earn $200,000 per season in the capital and join the Jerusalem-based club on a free transfer.



Gyasi becomes Beitar Jerusalem first reinforcement of the club for next season, which is significant for the new term.



He will soon land in Israel and strengthen the offensive part of coach Erwin Koeman's team.



Gyasi, 30, plays the role of right-wing midfielder and holds Dutch and Ghanaian citizenship.



He has previously played in the Netherlands, Turkey, Bulgaria and the United States.



He began his career at Alkmaar and later moved to De Harraschrap, Twente, Heracles, CSKA Sofia, Dallas and Samsunpur.



Gyasi has made five international appearances for the Ghana national team, to which he is keen to return.



He represented Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



He made his national team debut in September 2017. His debut goal came against the Egyptian national team.