Edwin Gyasi has no regrets choosing Ghana over the Netherlands

Sports News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Edwin Gyasi has said that he does not regret choosing Ghana over the Netherlands despite being snub in recent times.



The Dutch-born Ghanaian who made his Black Stars debut back in 2018 has consistently been overlooked by the technical handlers of the national team and it is something that saddens the winger.



The 28-year was eligible to represent the Netherlands but opted to play for Ghana.



Despite being out of the national team for about three years, the Samsumspor winger insists he doesn’t regret his decision to play for the Black Stars.



“Of course because as a player I always want to play for Ghana but you also have to deserve it,” he told Angel TV.



The enterprising winger has therefore promised to work hard in the upcoming season in order to return to the national team.



He has capped 5 times for Ghana with a goal to his credit.



