Edwin Danquah impresses as De Graafschap earn promotion to first division of Dutch U-18 league

Sports News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian goalie Edwin Danquah was in terrific form for the Under-18 team of Dutch side De Graafschap as they sealed promotion to the first division of the Dutch U-18 league.



Edwin Danquah pulled off some incredible saves to ensure that his team left the pitch with the maximum points that moved them to the first division with a 3-2 victory over FC Utrecht.



In a home game played on Saturday, May 14, 2022, Edwin Danquah manned the post and intervened with some timely saves to help De Graafschap.



The wins means that de Degraaschap have secured second place in the league and will play in the top division alongside first-placed FC Twente.



The promotion to the first tier of the youth competition will see Danquah and his De Graafschap teammates test their mettle with Ajax, Feyenoord Rotterdam and PSV Eindhoven, among others.



It remains to be see if Edwin Danquah will be moved to the senior youth side team (Under-21) but his performance in the season has been impressive.



In an interview with GhanaWeb earlier this year, Edwin Danquah disclosed his decision to play for Ghana. He is eligible to play for the national Under-20 side, the Black Satellites



As of now it’s not yet clear if Edwin will join the Under-21s or the first team for the coming pre-season preparations.







