Edward Ansah brought the best out of Ghanaian goalkeepers – Kwarasey

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Adam Larsen Kwarasey has described Edward Ansah as one of the finest goalkeepers’ trainers in the country.



Kwarasey noted that the former Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer always seeks the interest of his trainees instead of giving the goalkeepers a blueprint to follow.



He explained that, unlike other goalkeepers’ trainers he had come across, Edward Ansah had a different approach to preparing goalkeepers for matches to bring the best out of them.



In an interview with JoySports, the former Black Stars goalkeeper hailed the abilities of Edward Ansah for helping him improve during his stay in the national team.



“The goalkeepers’ trainer at that time, Ansah knew how to handle me. If I am going to play he will ask me, what do I need instead of this is how I want you to do things. He asks me questions about what I do before games, how I prepare, how can I get the best out of you?. That is the best way to go. He is not my daily coach at the club,” Kwarasey stated.



Eddie Ansah was the national team goalkeeper in his playing days in the early 1990s.



Following his retirement, he was appointed as the goalkeepers’ trainer until a new Black Stars Technical team was constituted.



Ansah recently signed a deal with Legon Cities to be their trainer.