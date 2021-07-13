Education is key to ending hooliganism in Ghana football – Anthony Baffoe

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Erstwhile Confederation of African Football (CAF) Deputy General Secretary, Anthony Baffoe, is convinced that education is key to eradicating hooliganism in Ghana football.



Hooliganism has sadly overshadowed what has been a very competitive and exciting Ghana football season.



The recent unfortunate incident in Sunyani, where a referee was seen running for his life as supporters made their way onto the pitch, is one of many that prompted 3Sports and Ghana FA to collaborate and organize a forum in which key stakeholders were present to share ideas that can help quell the canker.



Baffoe, who last month quit his role as Caf Deputy General Secretary, was not among the main speakers but showed up at the TV3 Executive Theatre, where the forum took place.



And as a seasoned football administrator, his thoughts were necessary to the subject.



He said: “Education is key. We are coming towards the end of the season, if what happened in the previous season is the same thing that is going to happen in the upcoming season, that means we haven’t learned.”