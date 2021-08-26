Edmund Addo stars as Moldovan side FC Sheriff secure historic UEFA Champions League Group stage spot

Sports News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Midfielder Edmund Addo has chalked a piece of history with FC Sheriff after the Moldovan side progressed to the Group stage of the 2001/22 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, August 25, 2001.



The 21-year-old played the entire duration of the 0-0 draw with Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb on the road to advance 3-0 on aggregate.



FC Sheriff put one foot in the group stage when they defeated Dinamo Zagreb at the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena in Tiraspol.



Despite allowing Dinamo to have 74% of ball possession, Addo and his teammates put on a defensive master class to thwart efforts of the home side.



This is the first time both Addo and the club will be playing in Europe's top-tier inter-clubs competition.



Addo has become a mainstay for the FC Sheriff after making the move from Slovakian club Senica in June.



He played in all six qualification matches.



FC Sheriff will be in pot 4 with notable clubs such as AC Milan, Wolfsburg and Besiktas.