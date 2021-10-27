Edmund Addo scores maiden goal for Sheriff Tiraspol in heavy win in Moldovan Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Addo scored his first-ever goal for FC Sheriff Tiraspol on Wednesday at they cruised to a big home victory in the Moldovan Cup.



Addo was among the scorers when Sheriff trounced Saxan Gagauz Yeri 6-0 in a round of 16 fixture of the competition.



Colombian midfielder Frank Castaneda opened the scoring at the Sheriff Stadium as early as the 12th minute.



Ivorian forward Nadrey Dago and Ghanaian forward Khalid Abdul Basit added their goals in the 22nd and 26th minutes to increase the advantage.



Addo scored the 4th goal on the stroke of halftime.



Another goal from Abdul Basit and one other from Maxim Cojocaru in the second half completed the massive victory for Sheriff.



Addo has been an integral member of the Moldovan giants since he joined in the summer from FK Senica.



He has made 7 appearances in the Moldovan league and 9 appearances in the UEFA Champions League where Sheriff their group with Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Shaktar Donetsk.



The 21-year-old is expected to make the Ghana squad for next month’s 2022 World Cup qualification matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.