Edmund Addo reveals Manchester United dream

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Sheriff Tiraspol midfielder Edmund Addo has opened up on his dream of playing for English giants Manchester United.



Addo has been in scintillating form for Sheriff Tiraspol in the Moldovan top-flight.



The 21-year-old enforcer was outstanding during his maiden UEFA Champions League game for the Wasps in their 2-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk a fortnight ago.



In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Addo disclosed that it’s his childhood dream to don the red shirt of Manchester United.



“Since childhood, I’ve been rooting for the “Red Devils”. But today you have to work hard. I strive to get a chance to prove myself in the Champions League, now this is the most important thing‬,” Addo stated.



“Which player doesn’t want to be in one of the strongest football clubs in Europe? I’m not an exception. Ideally, my dream is to play for Manchester United‬.”



Addo is expected to keep his place in Yuriy Vernydub's team for the second game match of the UEFA Champions League when they play as guests to Spanish powerhouses Real Madrid at the newly-refurbished Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday night.



The midfielder started his career in Ghana with Mighty Cosmos before leaving to continue his trade abroad with FK Senica in Slovakia.



He joined Sheriff Tiraspol in the 2021 summer transfer window.