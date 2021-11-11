Edmund Addo makes Black Stars debut in Ethiopia draw

Sports News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Moldova-based midfielder, Edmund Addo on Thursday made his Black Stars debut in the 1-1 draw against Ethiopia in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.



Addo replaced Baba Iddrisu for the final 10 minutes of the match at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.



He didn't have to do much as a holding midfielder as the Black Stars were desperately in search of a winning goal.



Andre Ayew gave Ghana the lead in the first half with a brilliant freekick but Ethiopia deservedly equalized in the second half.



Black Stars were poor in the second half, giving the ball away cheaply on a number of occasions with one resulting in the fine equalizer.



The result is a huge blow to Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.