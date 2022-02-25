Edmund Addo in action as Sheriff Tiraspol suffer Europa League elimination  

Sports News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo was in action on Thursday evening as Sheriff Tiraspol surrendered a first-leg advantage to crash out of the Europa League.



The Moldavan champions were beaten on penalties after Braga drew level in the tie following a 2-0 win in 120 minutes.



The Portuguese side won the penalty shootout 3-2.



Addo who lasted the entire duration of the game did not take a penalty for Sheriff whose European journey ended in the playoffs.



It was Addo’s first game since returning from international duty with the Black Stars as he participated in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



He was suspended for the first leg, having picked up three yellow cards during the group stage of the Champions League.



The midfielder was a primary target of Red Star Belgrade, Mitdyjlland and AIK Athens during the January transfer window.



But Sheriff Tiraspol refused offers for his departure.



Addo is currently the sixth most valued player on the Sheriff roster according to Transfermarkt.com.