Edmund Addo earns Black Stars call-up for Ethiopia, South Africa showdown

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Sheriff Tiraspol midfielder Edmund Addo, has been named in the Ghana squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 21-year-old, who has taken Europe by storm, has been rewarded with a call-up following his breathtaking displays for the Moldovan giants.



Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac held discussions with the player during a UEFA Champions League match involving his side and Inter Milan at the San Siro last month.



GHANAsoccernet.com sources at Sheriff Tiraspol has confirmed an invitation for their talented midfielder.



Ghana must beat Ethiopia and South Africa to qualify for the Africa World Cup playoffs and stand any realistic chance of qualifying to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The four-time African champions must overcome Ethiopia in South Africa and South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Log leaders Bafana Bafana will take on Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium on 11 November 2021 and three days later travel to Ghana for the match against the Black Stars on 14 November.



