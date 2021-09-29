You are here: HomeSports2021 09 29Article 1368571

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Edmund Addo becomes fans' favourite as Sheriff Tiraspol beats Real Madrid

Ghana international Edmund Addo Ghana international Edmund Addo

• Edmund Addo showed his worth in the game against Real Madrid

•The Ghanaian featured in the game as Sheriff Tiraspol beats Real Madrid 2-1

• The Moldovan club leads Group D with 6 points after two games

Ghana’s Edmund Addo became the toast of social media users on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, as his club Sheriff Tiraspol shocked Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Moldovan club defied all the odds as they beat the record winners of the UEFA Champions League Real Madrid away from in the group stages of the competition.

Goals from Jasurbek Yakhshiboev and Sebastien Thill gave Tiraspol their famous win as Karim Benzema’s equalizing goal was not enough for the Spanish giants.

Ghana’s Edmund Addo was one of the outstanding players on the night and Ghanaians couldn’t hide their admiration for the player.

He completed 92.3% of his 12 passes in the game which was the highest percentage of any player who completed more than two passes for the away team.

Sports journalists, fans and the people of Korle Gonno all reacted happily at the performance of Edmund Addo against world-class players like Toni Kroos and Casemiro.

GhanaWeb has compiled some of the social media reactions for you in the post below:

















































