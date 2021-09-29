Edmund Addo becomes fans' favourite as Sheriff Tiraspol beats Real Madrid

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Edmund Addo showed his worth in the game against Real Madrid



•The Ghanaian featured in the game as Sheriff Tiraspol beats Real Madrid 2-1



• The Moldovan club leads Group D with 6 points after two games



Ghana’s Edmund Addo became the toast of social media users on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, as his club Sheriff Tiraspol shocked Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.



The Moldovan club defied all the odds as they beat the record winners of the UEFA Champions League Real Madrid away from in the group stages of the competition.



Goals from Jasurbek Yakhshiboev and Sebastien Thill gave Tiraspol their famous win as Karim Benzema’s equalizing goal was not enough for the Spanish giants.



Ghana’s Edmund Addo was one of the outstanding players on the night and Ghanaians couldn’t hide their admiration for the player.



He completed 92.3% of his 12 passes in the game which was the highest percentage of any player who completed more than two passes for the away team.



Sports journalists, fans and the people of Korle Gonno all reacted happily at the performance of Edmund Addo against world-class players like Toni Kroos and Casemiro.



GhanaWeb has compiled some of the social media reactions for you in the post below:





Last night, Edmund Addo put up a splendid performance as FC Sheriff defeated Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

The people of Chorkor, Korle Gonno took to the streets to celebrate their HERO who played in UEFA Champions League.

????: https://t.co/ytKs6KS4ks — Nii Adama (@josephadamafio) September 29, 2021

Edmund Addo’s guardian has started issuing threats on radio saying he can convince the player to switch nationality to Moldova if he is not handed Ghana call up..L????L



Me: He should be thankful to the Ghanaian media.



If he likes he should switch to Moldova and see something ???? pic.twitter.com/i1xO0FvSMh — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) September 29, 2021

VIDEO: Local fans jubilate as Ghana’s Edmund Addo inspires FC Sheriff to UEFA Champions League win over Real Madridhttps://t.co/jOCVJbBvvF — 442 ghana (@442GH) September 29, 2021

He played 90 minutes and was outstanding.#yennewshttps://t.co/dR3cI0zdON — YEN.com.gh | Ghana Trending News ???? (@yencomgh) September 29, 2021

Ghana’s Edmund Addo elated to meet Toni Kroos after shocking Real Madrid in Uefa Champions League https://t.co/0SlRL4WfVe — Evans Gyamera-Antwi(Ashes) (@ashesgyamera) September 29, 2021

To say Edmund Addo dominated Madrid midfield is funny.



We can call for his invite but boy we shouldn't be blowing the thing out if proportion. — Abdul Wadudu Osman (@WadudJournalist) September 29, 2021

Edmund Addo was instrumental in Sheriff Tiraspol win against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu while Kamal Sowah helped Club Brudge demolished RB Leipzig in their own backyard in Champions League



Black Stars awaiting Addo left Kamal right pic.twitter.com/qDB7pZYJaF — kbamanone #RespectTheReferee (@kbamanone) September 29, 2021

Ghana’s Edmund Addo dominates Madrid’s superstar midfield as Sheriff Tiraspol shock Bernabeu #CitiSports https://t.co/vSn0sH7zZg — Jude Duncan (@mensaduncan) September 29, 2021

So Kamal Sowah and Edmund Addo missed Milovan Rajevac 32 provisional squad?



currently if you are talking about inform Ghanaian players playing abroad you can’t rule them out. — Kob!na ???????? (@kobinaocran) September 29, 2021

Concert guy!!! He should naturalize fast, there 1000’s better than him in ghana — Walidpaparaazi (@walidpaparaazi) September 29, 2021

Don't attack the player. The Guardian is at fault since he didn't control his emotions on radio. He bashed GFA for 'kwasiasem', criticized them for inviting players like Wakaso, Jordan Ayew. His harsh utterances could hurt Edmund Addo's Black Stars career. He needs to tone down. — Dennis Mirpuri✍ (@MirpuriOfficial) September 29, 2021

What’s the difference between MASTURBATION and BLOWJOB?



Sarkodie kofi Edmund Addo — Dealz NeNe (@Nene24063415) September 29, 2021

I had to choose between him and Edmund Addo. I’m a Ghanaian ???????????????? — Daniel Koranteng (@Dani77k) September 29, 2021

Edmund Addo has cemented his place at the Blackstars with his performance against Madrid. 10/10 for his appraisal. — D.K.3 ???????? (@Danquakkk) September 29, 2021

The Chorkor hero Edmund Addo was a nightmare for Madrid. pic.twitter.com/NN3p8mFWEL — D.K.3 ???????? (@Danquakkk) September 29, 2021

Edmund Addo deserves a Blackstars call up, everyone who watched his output against Real Madrid can testify @thegbcghana @CAF_Online @ghanafaofficial pic.twitter.com/JSyLDp2FH6 — Kwadwo Baah Agyemang (@kwadwoBaah) September 29, 2021

The scenes from Mamprobi cheering on as Edmund Addo helped FC Sherrif over Real Madrid another sign of the bond sports triggers.



Here when a player does well on the big stage, the collective pride and joy is palpable. For many it's an absolute joy to see one of them do so well pic.twitter.com/Qwjt8QDgmu — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) September 28, 2021

Hope ???????? Edmund Addo learnt a thing or two from midfield general Toni Kroos last night ???????? pic.twitter.com/0wDAa1Ah5c — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 29, 2021

Looks like Edmund Addo made quite the impression yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PxAzLl3ATj — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) September 29, 2021

Imagine a call up for Edmund Addo pre UCL games this season and the insults and twisted analysis based purely on the fact that he plays in Moldova.



UCL works magic. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) September 29, 2021

Reports this morning claim that someone from Edmund Addo's camp is threatening to convince the player to play for Moldova over Ghana



Moldovan nationality laws state that "citizenship may be granted to anyone legally married to a citizen of Moldova for at least three years"



???????????? pic.twitter.com/EhBioBIF09 — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 29, 2021

This is football, and Edmund Addo with his FC Sheriff mates are doing the unthinkable at the Santiago Bernabeu against the mighty Real Madrid and the people of Korle Gonno are loving it. #CitiSports pic.twitter.com/1ddU16Pd0h — Osei Bernard Esar Ebo (@Original_Ebo) September 28, 2021