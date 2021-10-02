Edmund Addo aspiring to be a red devil

Sports News of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Addo has disclosed his desire to play for Manchester United in the future.



Addo was part of the FC Sheriff team that came up with the biggest upset in Champions League history when the Moldovan Champions stunned Real Madrid at their home ground with a shock victory.



The Moldovan club following their 2-1 victory over Real Madrid are top their Group in the Champions League and on course for what looks to be a fairytale run in their maiden Champions League campaign.



The midfielder drew a lot of plaudits from experts and connoisseurs following his dominant display at the heart of FC Sheriff’s midfield.



Addo when quizzed about his ambitions openly declared his admiration for Manchester United and revealed he would love to play for the Red devils someday.



“Which player doesn’t want to be in one of the strongest football clubs in Europe? I am no exception. Ideally, my dream is to play for Manchester United” – Addo revealed.



“Since childhood, I have been rooting for the Red Devils. But today you have to work hard. I strive to get a chance to prove myself in the Champions League. Now, this is the most important thing.” – Addo added.



Addo spent three seasons with Slovak top-flight club Senica before joining Tiraspol in July.